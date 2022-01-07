Report

PMF condemns the attack on the Peshmerga in Kirkuk, Iraqi authorities open an investigation 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-07T22:13:20+0000
Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) strongly condemned the attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces in Kirkuk Governorate.

"Any targeting of Iraqi forces is targeting of the Popular Mobilization Forces," PMF said.

The PMF called on the concerned authorities to "open an urgent investigation into the incident."

Earlier, Shafaq News Agency correspondent reported that seven Katyusha rockets were fired from south of Altun Bridge towards Peshmerga positions in the district's hills.

Kurdistan's Counter-Terrorism Service said that the number of rockets was eight

The Peshmerga Ministry clarified in a statement, "At 07:25 pm, Katyusha rockets were fired from the eastern and southern side of the Alton Kupri district randomly and towards the Peshmerga forces within the fifth axis."

"The rockets fell outside the Peshmerga locations and did not result in any damage or causalities."

Meanwhile, the Security Media Cell announced that the Iraqi authorities opened an investigation into the incident.

The Peshmerga Ministry also began investigating.

