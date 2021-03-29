Report

PMF comments on the Kirkuk-Erbil attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-03-29T20:48:50+0000
Shafaq News / A leader in al-Hashd al-Shaabi commented on the attack that targeted the Peshmerga forces on the Kirkuk-Erbil borders.

A spokesman for al-Hashd, Ali al-Husseini, told Shafaq News agency, "Until now, we do not have any information about the rocket attack", adding, "al-Hashd al-Shaabi divisions are far from this axis, and they did not witness any rockets being launched."

He added, "The attack may be launched from areas suffering from security gaps or under the control of the Iraqi army or the Peshmerga forces," noting, "investigations are ongoing to find out where the rockets were launched from."

Earlier today, a security source reported today evening that at least six Katyusha rockets targeted the Peshmerga forces stationed in the Shirawah area on the Kirkuk-Erbil borders.

The source told Shafaq News Agency that preliminary information indicates that no casualties were registered among the Peshmerga forces, but the sounds of gunfire are still hard in the area."

