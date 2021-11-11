PMF commander on the Amerli attack: we will avenge the victims

Shafaq News/ The commander of the advanced headquarters of joint operations in Kirkuk, Lieutenant-General Ali Al-Fariji, pledged today to "avenge the victims of the ISIS attacks in the Amerli area, east of Saladin.

Al-Fariji said in a statement that he is following up on the death of two fishermen who set out from al-Azim Dam in the Diyala sector and were killed in Saladin.

"We will avenge the martyrs, even if they are outside our operations sector," he said, adding that he instructed bombing of the scene of the incident even if it was all clear.

Yesterday, the clashes between ISIS militants and units from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) supported by locals in Saladin ended with the Iraqi airforces bombing sites of the terrorist organization.

A source told Shafaq News Agency that four fighters from the PMF and supporting locals were killed and four others were injured in the confrontations near al-Azim lake, west of Amerli.

The clashes erupted between the 52nd PMF Brigade and locals on one side and ISIS militants on the other during a search campaign for a fisherman who was abducted by an ISIS group after killing his companion.

The source indicated that the warplanes intervened and bombed SIS locations on the outskirts of Lake al-Azim, which ended the clashes, while the fate of the kidnapped fisherman is still unknown.