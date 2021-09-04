Report
PMF commander injured in a bomb attack in Diyala
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2021-09-04T20:33:21+0000
Shafaq News/ A commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was injured in a bomb attack targeting his vehicle in Diyala.
A source told Shafaq News Agency that a sticky bomb planted to the vehicle of the PMF commander Salah Qassem Muhammad al-Zuhairi went off in Baquba, the capital city of Diyala.
"Al-Zuhairi was transferred to Baquba General Hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack," the source said.
