PMF commander injured in a bomb attack in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-09-04T20:33:21+0000

Shafaq News/ A commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) was injured in a bomb attack targeting his vehicle in Diyala. A source told Shafaq News Agency that a sticky bomb planted to the vehicle of the PMF commander Salah Qassem Muhammad al-Zuhairi went off in Baquba, the capital city of Diyala. "Al-Zuhairi was transferred to Baquba General Hospital after sustaining injuries in the attack," the source said.

