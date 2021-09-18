PMF commander in Nineveh: ISIS cannot jeopardize the elections in the governorate

Shafaq News/ The commander of the Nineveh operations of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), Khodair al-Matrouhi, said on Saturday that ISIS is unable to threaten the elections or any polling station anywhere in the governorate.

Al-Matrouhi told Shafaq News Agency, "the army, police, and the PMF impose their control over all of Nineveh's hot and remote areas...the security environment for the elections is ideal in the governorate."

"Even though some breaches arose in the periods of security tension, the security authorities are ready for any security emergency or breach that might occur," the commander added, "the security forces along with Popular and tribal mobilization control the hot sectors by monitoring the movements, setting up detachments, checkpoints, patrols, and ambushes. These measures resulted in cutting off the supply and communication routes between the forces of the organization."

Al-Matrouhi emphasized that the ISIS forces are stationed in al-Jazeera area in the triangle linking al-Anbar, Nineveh, and Saladin, in addition to some outposts in the outskirts of Makhmour, but they are paralyzed and unable to carry out any operations or threats during the election.