PMF clashed with ISIS elements in Tarmiyah
Category: Iraq News
Date: 2022-01-28T21:26:31+0000
Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source reported that points of the Popular Mobilization Forces were attacked north of Baghdad.
The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The PMF artillery responded to ISIS members in the Tarmiyah district."
Then, PMF carried out an operation to find the attackers.
Bo causalities were reported.
The source did not give further details.
