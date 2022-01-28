PMF clashed with ISIS elements in Tarmiyah

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-28T21:26:31+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, a security source reported that points of the Popular Mobilization Forces were attacked north of Baghdad. The source told Shafaq News Agency, "The PMF artillery responded to ISIS members in the Tarmiyah district." Then, PMF carried out an operation to find the attackers. Bo causalities were reported. The source did not give further details.

related

ISIS kills a civilian in Samarra

Date: 2021-11-24 08:49:02

Three ISIS terrorists killed in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-10 19:14:48

Clashes erupt between the PMF and ISIS terrorists north of Baghdad

Date: 2022-01-13 21:26:22

Security information cell reveals details of Baiji attack

Date: 2019-12-22 09:59:06

Security operations against ISIS in Iraq

Date: 2021-02-01 10:38:22

ISIS's media official arrested in al-Anbar

Date: 2021-07-05 20:20:37

ISIS terrorists open fire at an army security point in between Nineveh and Erbil

Date: 2021-08-25 21:08:17

Intelligence services arrest two ISIS members

Date: 2020-09-19 10:05:56