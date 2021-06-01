PMF carries out an operation in Diyala, dismantles an explosive device

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched security operations in the Naft Khana Mountains in Diyala Governorate.

Iraq’s Security Media Cell said in a statement the PMF’s 1st Brigade carried out, at dawn today, operations including searching and combing in the Naft Khana Mountains, Khanaqin District, northeast of Diyala. The engineering team in the Brigade dismantled an explosive device.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Diyala is one of the terrorist Organization hotspots, it was under its control in 2014.