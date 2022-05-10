PMF carries out an operation against ISIS in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched an operation against ISIS remnants in the orchards and remote areas on the outskirts of the Khanaqin district of Diyala governorate.

The PMF commander, Bashir Al-Anbaki, said, "according to intelligence, ISIS elements attempted to target the citizens within Aliyawa, Bustan Badriya, Toufan, and the regions near the Al-Wand River on the outskirts of Khanaqin."

"A joint force of the PMF's 23rd and 28th brigades and the commandos carried out an operation in these areas to pursue the terrorists."

It is worth noting that the Popular Mobilization Forces is considered a large organization that stepped in to secure Iraq after state forces collapsed in 2014.

The PMF (in Arabic: Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi) includes over 100,000 fighters that are mostly Shia Muslim groups. It fights in different areas alongside the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga forces.