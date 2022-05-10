Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF carries out an operation against ISIS in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-05-10T09:56:21+0000
PMF carries out an operation against ISIS in Diyala

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) launched an operation against ISIS remnants in the orchards and remote areas on the outskirts of the Khanaqin district of Diyala governorate.

The PMF commander, Bashir Al-Anbaki, said, "according to intelligence, ISIS elements attempted to target the citizens within Aliyawa, Bustan Badriya, Toufan, and the regions near the Al-Wand River on the outskirts of Khanaqin."

"A joint force of the PMF's 23rd and 28th brigades and the commandos carried out an operation in these areas to pursue the terrorists."

It is worth noting that the Popular Mobilization Forces is considered a large organization that stepped in to secure Iraq after state forces collapsed in 2014.

The PMF (in Arabic: Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi) includes over 100,000 fighters that are mostly Shia Muslim groups. It fights in different areas alongside the Iraqi Army and the Peshmerga forces.

related

Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Date: 2021-10-10 16:11:27
Members of the tribal mobilization forces attack police officers in Diyala

Low rainfall and outflows affected water deserves in Diyala river dams, official says

Date: 2021-03-09 11:39:14
Low rainfall and outflows affected water deserves in Diyala river dams, official says

Diyala churches remain dark with no life or celebrations

Date: 2021-12-25 19:21:35
Diyala churches remain dark with no life or celebrations

Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Diyala

Date: 2022-02-01 19:46:04
Iraqi Army foils a terrorist attack in Diyala

Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Date: 2020-09-09 07:12:32
Diyala: Seven ISIS strongholds are destroyed

Iraqis confront ISIS in Diyala

Date: 2020-12-30 14:43:28
Iraqis confront ISIS in Diyala

Defense Mobilization fighters in Diyala stage a Demonstration demanding seven-year salary arrears

Date: 2021-05-19 14:02:38
Defense Mobilization fighters in Diyala stage a Demonstration demanding seven-year salary arrears

Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans

Date: 2021-07-20 08:55:19
Diyala, Saladin, and Garmyan reveal their Eid their security plans