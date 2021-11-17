Report

PMF carries out an operation against ISIS in Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-11-17T07:37:33+0000
Shafaq News/ The PMF's Diyala operations Command launched on Wednesday a security operation to pursue ISIS remnants east of Hemrin Lake.

In a statement, the Command said that the operation was launched on in130 km2 from four axes east of Hemrin Lake.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi army and the Popular Mobilization Forces carried out a joint security operation in the Hemrin mountain in Diyala, which destroyed many ISIS targets.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to many members' killing and arrest.

