PMF arrests the Secretary-General of Saraya Al-Khorasani

Shafaq News / A force from Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) arrested the Secretary-General of Saraya al-Khorasani, Ali Al-Yasiri, from his home in Baghdad.

A security source informed Shafaq News Agency that a force from PMF arrested the Secretary-General of Saraya Al-Khorasani, his family, and some Saraya members.

The source added, "the force took control of the brigade headquarters and set up a checkpoint at the entrance in Jadriya area."

Saraya Al-Khorasani is a brigade that works within the PMF Authority under Hamed Al-Jazaery, whom the PMF security arrested two days ago.