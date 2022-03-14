PMF arrests an ISIS member in Baghdad

Shafaq News / The Popular Mobilization Authority (PMF) arrested on Monday, a member of the ISIS group planned to execute the Iraqi soldier Mustafa Al-Adhari, west of Baghdad."

In a statement, PMF said, "The PMF's General Directorate of Security (Investigation Department) arrested a terrorist who was involved in many operations against the security forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces during the liberation operations."

It is worth noting that Al-Adhari's body was hung on the Fallujah Bridge after killing him when ISIS controlled the city, which sparked widespread anger.

On August 9, 2020, the Al-Anbar Criminal Court issued a death sentence against the killer of an Iraqi soldier.