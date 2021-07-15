PMF arrests a group affiliated with ISIS, finds hideouts in different Governorates

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced, on Thursday, that it has foiled assassination attempts in Saladin that was targeting prominent personnel.

PMF said a statement received by Shafaq News Agency, they have arrested a group affiliated with ISIS operating within the so-called "Iraq Province (Wilayat Iraq)" in the Saladin Governorate sector.

The group was planning to carry out assassinations of political and tribal figures, as well as local and government officials within its sector.

On the other hand, Another PMF forces in the Nineveh Operations Command thwarted a plan to target civilians and power transmission towers in Nineveh Governorate.

The statement explained that PMF dismantled 11 projectiles in Nineveh, which ISIS elements intended to transfer to another place for targeting civilians and transmission towers.

Meanwhile, the commander of Al-Anbar Operations for the Popular Mobilization Forces, Qassem Musleh, announced that the security operation that was launched in the morning resulted in the arrest of two suspected members of ISIS and the destruction of six ISIS hideouts, one of which contains ammunition medical devices and equipment.

In the same context, A security source reported that two ISIS members were killed in a "tight ambush" in Kirkuk Governorate.

The source told Shafaq News Agency, "the Federal Police forces killed two ISIS members in the village of in Riyadh of Hawija district."

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq’s territory.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.