PMF arrested an ISIS leader south of Baghdad

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-01T11:05:10+0000
Shafaq News/ On Thursday, the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested an official affiliated with ISIS and carried out a joint operation with the Iraqi army west of Mosul.

PMF said in a statement that the Intelligence and Information department apprehended an ISIS official south of Baghdad.

The detainees worked with the terrorist organizations in different missions, including launching attacks against the security forces in the Al-Qaim district west of Al-Anbar.

In a separate statement, the commission announced that a joint force of the Popular Mobilization Forces and the Iraqi army of the Nineveh Operations Command carried out an operation west of Mosul to pursue ISIS remnants and secure villages and hills.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

