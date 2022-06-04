PMF arrest an ISIS official north of Baghdad

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested, on Saturday, a prominent ISIS leader in Al-Rashidiya, north of Baghdad.

In a statement, the PMF said its intelligence and information detachments apprehended a terrorist element who worked as "an official of immigrants and foreigners of ISIS north of Baghdad."

On Thursday, the Iraqi army arrested an ISIS leader on the outskirts of Baghdad.

The 11th Division of the Army apprehended the so-called Emir Abu Qatar al-Iraqi while trying to reach the Iraqi capital.

The terrorist was handed over to the relevant authorities. The source said.

Earlier this week, the Iraqi Military Intelligence arrested an ISIS member west of Nineveh.

In a statement, the Agency said that the 15th Division, backed by the ground forces, raided the location of a terrorist in the village of Al-Sumoud in Zummar district, west of Nineveh, and arrested him.

The detainee is "an ISIS member working in the so-called Mutah Division – Wilayat Al-Jazira. His brother and son had worked with the terrorist organization, but the first was killed, and his son was arrested earlier.

Last week, the Iraqi forces also apprehended four "terrorists" in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, Maysan, and Nineveh.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country; the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians and security forces, especially in the governorates of Kirkuk, Saladin, and Diyala, known as "the Triangle of Death."