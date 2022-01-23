PMF apprehends an ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A force from the 16th Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) captured a member of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Kirkuk earlier today, Sunday.
A PMF statement said that the arrestee is wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism.
"After a long-term surveillance, a force from the intelligence department executed the operation and handed the arrestee to the relevant authorities," he said.
A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the second regiment of Saladin Operations Command's Commando force apprehended a taxi driver who killed a policewoman and dumped her body in the sub-district of Mokayshifa, northeast Tikrit.
The arrestee was caught in possession of a machine gun and a bullet case.
Upon investigation, he confessed to killing the policewoman.