PMF apprehends an ISIS terrorist in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-01-23T15:04:12+0000

Shafaq News/ A force from the 16th Brigade of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) captured a member of the terrorist organization of ISIS in Kirkuk earlier today, Sunday. A PMF statement said that the arrestee is wanted in accordance with Article 4/Terrorism. "After a long-term surveillance, a force from the intelligence department executed the operation and handed the arrestee to the relevant authorities," he said. A security source told Shafaq News Agency that a force from the second regiment of Saladin Operations Command's Commando force apprehended a taxi driver who killed a policewoman and dumped her body in the sub-district of Mokayshifa, northeast Tikrit. The arrestee was caught in possession of a machine gun and a bullet case. Upon investigation, he confessed to killing the policewoman.

related

Security forces arrest two ISIS commanders in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-02-10 10:40:18

An Iraqi officer killed in an explosion in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-05-27 14:09:02

Iraqi Forces kills an ISIS leader in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-10-22 09:58:29

Security Operations against ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-23 09:04:51

Federal officer killed in an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-28 17:06:16

Iraqi security forces arrest terrorists in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-07-29 21:44:55

An ISIS terrorist arrested in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-02 08:30:25

A joint force repels an ISIS attack in southwest of Kirkuk

Date: 2021-04-23 08:28:23