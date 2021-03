Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said on Sunday that they arrested nine terrorists in a large-scale operation in Nineveh.

A statement of the PMF said that a force from the 30th brigade conducted a security operation to pursue the terrorists in several locations in the governorate based upon extensive intelligence late-night efforts on Saturday's eve.

The nine arrestees are wanted for various charges, including terrorist acts against civilians.