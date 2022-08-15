PMF and the Judiciary are" red lines," Sadrist official says

Shafaq News / Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi, who runs a Twitter account named "the leader's advisor" and widely believed to be al-Sadr's mouthpiece, called the supporters not to cross the "red lines," meaning compromising the Popular Mobilization Forces and the judicial authority in Baghdad.

Al-Sadr's minister gave instructions regarding Saturday's demonstrations to supporters of the Sadrist movement, including not mentioning Muqtada al-Sadr's name in chants, words, slogans, or banners at al-Sadr's request.

He stressed that the demonstrations would be peaceful and that the essential demands are to "reform the system (judicial, legislative and executive) and to hold the corrupt accountable."

"It is strictly forbidden to demand the return of the Sadrist bloc to Parliament." He added.

Al-Iraqi indicated, "The security forces and the popular Mobilization Forces are not only your brothers, but they are yourselves. Therefore, attacking them is an attack on his eminence (Al-Sadr), and compromising the judicial authority is a red line.

Earlier, the influential Shiite cleric Muqtada al-Sadr called for an "unprecedented" demonstration next Saturday.

"After a prolonged deliberation with him [Muqtada al-Sadr], he stressed that the next demonstration shall be peaceful and unprecedented in terms of numbers." Mohammed Salih al-Iraqi said.