PMF and the Iraqi army starts an operation in the Northeast of Diyala

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-28T05:42:24+0000
Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Iraqi Army launched today, Sunday, a large-scale military operation to pursue ISIS remnants in the Northeast of Diyala.

PMF Commander in Diyala, Taleb el-Mousawi, Said in a statement to Shafaq News News Agency, "At 0600 on Sunday, February 28, 2021, a wide military operation started in Diyala Command in Al-Hashd al-Shaabi represented by the Brigades 1,4,20,23,24,28,110; and a force from Nidaa Diyala brigade, supported by the Iraqi Army Airforces..."

"The campaign was planned and implemented in coordination with Diyala Operations Command and the fifth division in the Iraqi army. The operation is running as planned."

"The operation runs over two axes: eastern Diyala and western Diyala river to the north of Jalawla till the borders with the Peshmerga forces. The plan will continue as planned until eliminating the enemy."

