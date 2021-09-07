Report

PMF and security forces arrested two ISIS members in Baghdad

Date: 2021-09-07T20:28:19+0000
PMF and security forces arrested two ISIS members in Baghdad
Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) arrested two prominent members of ISIS in the capital, Baghdad.

PMF said in a statement, "A force from the Popular Mobilization Forces, in cooperation with the 22nd Brigade of the Iraqi Army, in the Nahr Safi area, north of Baghdad, arrested a terrorist belonging to ISIS."

According to the statement, the terrorist is working within the Military Engineering department in the so-called "Wilayat of North Baghdad" and currently is working in a detachment specialized in detonating explosive devices.

 "PMF also arrested another terrorist in the so-called Wilayat of Iraq / Sector south of Baghdad, in cooperation with the federal police forces." The statement added.

In 2017, Iraq declared final victory over ISIS after Iraqi forces drove its last remnants from the country, three years after the militant group captured about a third of Iraq's territory.

The war has had a devastating impact on the areas previously controlled by the militants. About 3.2 million people remain displaced.

Yet, ISIS still has sleeper cells in several Iraqi Governorates.

Recently, the terrorist organization has become more active, as sleeper cells target civilians, security forces, power transmission lines, and towers in several governorates.

The Iraqi forces and the Popular Mobilization Forces launched various operations against ISIS in different locations, which led to the killing and the arrest of many members.

