PMF and Saladin Police launch a five-axes security operation in Baiji

Shafaq News/ Al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) and the Iraqi security forces commenced a security campaign to pursue ISIS militants in the north of Baiji district, Saladin governorate.

The campaign covered five axes, three of which were operated by the 6th, 31st, and 51st Brigade of PMF, and two by the Saladin police SWAT, according to a statement of PMF.

The statement said that the aim of this campaign is to secure the "loose areas" and curb ISIS attempts to disrupt the security of the safe territories.