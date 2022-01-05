Report

PMF and SWAT dispute prevents the Japanese ambassador's from entering Nineveh

PMF and SWAT dispute prevents the Japanese ambassador's from entering Nineveh

Shafaq News / A security source revealed the real reason behind canceling the Japanese ambassador's visit to Nineveh.

The source said that at first, the reason for canceling the ambassador's visit to Mosul was a dispute that erupted east of the city, between a SWAT force and the security agency's forces (that were waiting to receive the ambassador), and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (PMF).

The PMF's security forces demanded the SWAT and the intelligence forces to show documents and permits that allow the ambassador to visit the city, although it is very well known that SWAT is the only party responsible for organizing and receiving delegations, according to the source.

He added that the ambassador arrived at the site, and when his bodyguards saw the situation escalating, they immediately canceled the visit, noting that it was already planned and the Japanese official was supposed to hold a press conference at the provincial council.

After going back to Erbil, the ambassador received an official apology before he entered Nineveh safely.

The visit aimed to follow up on the work of some organizations that Japan has supported.

