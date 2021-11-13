PMF and Iraqi army launch a large-scale security operation in Diyala 

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi army and al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) launched on Saturday a large-scale security operation to pursue ISIS operatives sheltering in mount Hemrin territory.

According to a press release issued by the PMF command, the operation covered the territory between Baghdad-Kirkuk and Qara Tappa roads via eight axes: the Iraqi army operated via four axes in the north and the east, while the PMF Operations in Diyala was in charge of the western and southern axes.

"The Iraqi army aircraft and the Iraqi Airforce secured the aerial coverage to the advance of the forces," the statement said.