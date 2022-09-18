Report

PMF and Iraqi army launch a large-scale operation in a grand desert between three governorates 

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-09-18T14:02:03+0000
PMF and Iraqi army launch a large-scale operation in a grand desert between three governorates 

Shafaq News/ Iraq's army and Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF, al-Hashd al-Shaabi) carried out a large-scale campaign to purge the grand desert sprawling over a wide area between three governorates, an official press release said on Sunday.

The statement issued by the PMF command in Nineveh said that a joint force from the Iraqi army's 43rd brigade and the PMF 44th brigade started a campaign in the desert between Nineveh, al-Anbar, and Saladin.

"The operation aims to promote security and control the grand desert and pursue the terrorist gangs' remnants near the Syrian borders," the statement said.

