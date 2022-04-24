Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF and Iraqi Army forces launch a large-scale campaign in eastern Saladin

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-24T10:29:11+0000
PMF and Iraqi Army forces launch a large-scale campaign in eastern Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military forces reportedly launched a large-scale campaign to purge the districts of Amerli and Tuz Khurmato from the remnants of ISIS extremist groups and curb their operations in eastern Saladin.

A high-profile officer of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) told Shafaq News Agency that units from the PMF's 15th brigade and the special fluvial regiment of the northern PMF axis, in conjunction with the 52nd brigade of the Iraqi army and a unit from the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) carried out a large-scale search and combing campaign in the vicinity of the Bestamli basin, Amerli lake, through to al-Ayoud village.

The PMF and army forces found abandoned headquarters of the terrorist groups and traces of their movements in certain pathways they used to commute and transfer supplies and ammunition.

related

Two killed and five others injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-08-02 06:38:38
Two killed and five others injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Date: 2021-01-08 09:08:35
Iraqi army clears the largest terrorist stronghold north of Saladin

Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Date: 2021-05-30 20:42:19
Four soldiers injured in an ISIS attack in Saladin

Al-Khafaji: the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army

Date: 2021-03-21 16:47:43
Al-Khafaji: the Global Coalition forces are committed to supporting the Iraqi army

More than 60% of the Tigris islands in Saladin have been secured, local official says

Date: 2022-01-08 13:24:18
More than 60% of the Tigris islands in Saladin have been secured, local official says

Diyala's plan to secure its borders with Saladin is nearly complete -source

Date: 2022-03-27 10:28:16
Diyala's plan to secure its borders with Saladin is nearly complete -source

Dangerous ISIS cell dismantled in Saladin

Date: 2020-10-18 10:30:49
Dangerous ISIS cell dismantled in Saladin

An explosion in a military base in Saladin

Date: 2020-07-27 21:20:55
An explosion in a military base in Saladin