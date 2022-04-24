PMF and Iraqi Army forces launch a large-scale campaign in eastern Saladin

Shafaq News/ Iraqi military forces reportedly launched a large-scale campaign to purge the districts of Amerli and Tuz Khurmato from the remnants of ISIS extremist groups and curb their operations in eastern Saladin.

A high-profile officer of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) told Shafaq News Agency that units from the PMF's 15th brigade and the special fluvial regiment of the northern PMF axis, in conjunction with the 52nd brigade of the Iraqi army and a unit from the Quick Reaction Force (QRF) carried out a large-scale search and combing campaign in the vicinity of the Bestamli basin, Amerli lake, through to al-Ayoud village.

The PMF and army forces found abandoned headquarters of the terrorist groups and traces of their movements in certain pathways they used to commute and transfer supplies and ammunition.