PMF addressed MoF to address the terminated contractors issue

Iraq News

Date: 2021-05-04T07:58:06+0000
Shafaq News / Al-Hashd al-Shaabi Authority addressed the Ministry of Finance to approve adding an amount of 382,239,000,000 dinars to its budget, to address the issue of 30,000 members whose contracts had been canceled. 

Scores of al-Hashd al-Shaabi fighters whose contracts were terminated had been injured in clashes with law enforcement forces when they took the streets in several Iraqi governorates.

It was expected that the terminated contactors would return to work, but the 2021 budget did not include any allocations for them.

