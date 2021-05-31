PMF "actively contributed" to aborting a rocket on the Peshmerga, PMF commander says

Shafaq News/ A commander of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) said that the PMF forces thwarted a rocket attack targeting the Peshmerga forces in the northwest of Kirkuk.

A statement issued by the media office of the PMF quoted the commander of the Special Forces in the PMF northern sector as saying, "a force from the Special Forces in the command of the North sector of PMF actively contributed in dismantling rockets and launchpads found in Ulton Kupri sub-district," indicating that the rockets "were prepared to be launched towards the Peshmerga forces sites adjacent to the Army and PMF sites."

Units from the PMF, Iraqi army, and security forces were deployed to defuse those launchpads and abort a "strife that the enemies aim to incite," he added.

Earlier today, Monday, the Security Media Cell (SMC) reported seizing five "Grad rockets" and launchpads in Ulton Kupri in Northern Kirkuk.

SMC said that the launch site was located according to Intelligence information obtained by the agency of Intelligence and Federal investigations of the Ministry of Interior and Ulton Kupri police station.

"The rockets were armed to fire in Ihsar village towards Ulton Kupri in Kirkuk," SMC noted, "it was dealt with by the Explosive Ordnance Disposal squads."