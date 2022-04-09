Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PMF: a fighter killed, two injured in the ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-04-09T19:04:33+0000
PMF: a fighter killed, two injured in the ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A fighter from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has been killed in an attack waged by militants affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) in southern Kirkuk earlier today, Saturday.

The PMF media office said in a statement that a fighter from the 56th PMF brigade was killed in the brazen attack of ISIS on the village of Dukshman, al-Rashad sub-district.

Two PMF fighters were also injured, according to the statement.

"The cowardly terrorist attack, that took place near the time of Eftar, resulted in killing a civilian, injuring two, and abducting two countrymen."

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS terrorists attacked the village of Dukshman, killing a citizen and injuring three others.

The source said that a force from the federal police arrived in the village and established a cordon to deter the terrorists.

related

ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-10-27 19:21:13
ISIS kills an Iraqi soldier in Kirkuk

Security forces dismantle an ISIS cell in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-06-03 08:44:29
Security forces dismantle an ISIS cell in Kirkuk

Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-27 10:42:01
Two ISIS terrorists killed in an airstrike in Kirkuk

Iraqi Police thwarted an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Date: 2021-11-03 19:44:53
Iraqi Police thwarted an ISIS attack in Kirkuk

"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Date: 2020-09-04 17:49:52
"ISIS controls 30+ villages in Kirkuk", a source reveals to Shafaq News agency

Plot to assassinate PMF and security forces' members thwarted, Intelligence Agency says

Date: 2021-04-06 09:40:32
Plot to assassinate PMF and security forces' members thwarted, Intelligence Agency says

One person killed by ISIS in Kirkuk

Date: 2020-12-18 17:30:04
One person killed by ISIS in Kirkuk

ISIS militants abduct five shepherds, 250 sheep in Kirkuk

Date: 2022-04-07 13:46:49
ISIS militants abduct five shepherds, 250 sheep in Kirkuk