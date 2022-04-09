PMF: a fighter killed, two injured in the ISIS attack in Kirkuk

Shafaq News/ A fighter from al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF) has been killed in an attack waged by militants affiliated with the Islamic State (ISIS) in southern Kirkuk earlier today, Saturday.

The PMF media office said in a statement that a fighter from the 56th PMF brigade was killed in the brazen attack of ISIS on the village of Dukshman, al-Rashad sub-district.

Two PMF fighters were also injured, according to the statement.

"The cowardly terrorist attack, that took place near the time of Eftar, resulted in killing a civilian, injuring two, and abducting two countrymen."

Earlier today, a source told Shafaq News Agency that a group of ISIS terrorists attacked the village of Dukshman, killing a citizen and injuring three others.

The source said that a force from the federal police arrived in the village and established a cordon to deter the terrorists.