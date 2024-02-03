PMF: The cowardly US aggression killed and injured 41 members

Shafaq News/ The Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF) announced that the US attacks killed and wounded dozens of its members.

On Saturday, the US military launched airstrikes on dozens of sites related to Iranian-backed forces and the Iranian Revolutionary Guard (IRGC) in Iraq and Syria.

The incident is the first retaliation for a drone attack that killed three soldiers and injured about 40 others at a US base in Jordan.

The PMF's Al-Anbar Operations Command reported that 16 members of the PMF's Al-Tofuf Brigade (also known as Al-Atba Al-Husseiniya) were killed and 25 were injured "as a result of the cowardly American aggression on the Al-Anbar Operations Sector.

Earlier today, military sources told Shafaq News Agency that the strikes targeted sites of Kataeb Hezbollah (Hezbollah Brigades) in the Al-Sikak area within the Al-Qaim District of Al-Anbar Governorate, western Iraq, close to the Iraqi-Syrian border.

Notably, Kataib Hezbollah declared last Tuesday a halt to its operations against the US forces to "avoid causing embarrassment to the Iraqi government."

The sources explained that the attacks destroyed four military sites of the Brigades.

"The situation in the area is like a war." One source said.

CENTCOM explained that the 85 targets that were struck included command and control operations centers, intelligence centers, rockets and missiles, unmanned aerial vehicle storages, and logistics and munition supply chain facilities of "militia groups and their IRGC sponsors who facilitated attacks against US and Coalition forces."

In addition, the US Central Command considered that the IRGC-Quds Force and affiliated groups "continue to represent a direct threat to the stability of Iraq, the region, and the safety of Americans."