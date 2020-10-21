PMF: The Radwaniyah case was closed after US involvement proven

Shafaq News / A leader in Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi, Muhammad al-Basri, said on Wednesday that the investigations into the case of Radwaniyah bombing on the outskirts of Baghdad, "have proven the involvement of the American embassy".

Al-Basri told Shafaq News Agency that these investigations were carried out by the Iraqi security forces after the bombing of a house near Baghdad airport, which resulted in deaths and injuries of women and children, adding that the case was closed after the American involvement was proven.

"The American side said that the operation was unintended and it was nothing but friendly fire. This work was carried out during a training operation on some missiles in the embassy", adding that, "the American embassy tried to give a large sum of money to the families of the martyrs, but these refused to receive any money from the killers".

On September 29, the Joint Operations Command announced that 5 were killed and two others were injured, as a result of the bombing of a house in the city of Radwaniyah, noting that the Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed to arrest the security force responsible of the area that witnessed the accident.

The US State Department accused pro-Iranian factions of carrying out repeated attacks.