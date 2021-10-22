PMF: Our work in politics is different than our work in Popular Mobilization

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-10-22T17:35:39+0000

Shafaq News/ On Friday, the Popular Mobilization Authority (PMF) announced its position on the demonstrations against the results of the elections saying that PMF will prevent any monopoly outside the constitution. The PMF head, Faleh Al-Fayyadh, said in a meeting with the chief of staff and the PMF leaders, "We are greed to use the legal frameworks to object to the elections. Our work in politics is different than our work in Popular Mobilization." "We are committed to the law and the constitution, but we will prevent anything outside the framework of the constitution and the Iraqi people; we will not allow any dictatorship or falsification of the democratic system." He added. Al-Fayyadh pointed out, "the mission of the Popular Mobilization is not to protect itself, but rather to protect the security and stability of the country along with the security forces." "The Popular Mobilization is a fundamental force to protect the democratic system in Iraq, and no one can attack it outside the framework of the law." He concluded. Demonstrators took the streets in multiple Iraqi governorates simultaneously to protest the results of October 10 polls and pitched sit-in tents near the headquarters of the Independent High Electoral Commission (IHEC). The demonstrators, supporters of the Shiite Coordination Framework, demanded carrying out a manual re-sorting and recounting of the ballots, asserting that their protest will continue until IHEC meets their demands.

