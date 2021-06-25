PMF: ISIS is adopting the explosives strategy to target security forces

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-06-25T08:40:59+0000

Shafaq News/ Al-Hash al-Shaabi demanded the security authorities to find solutions for ISIS strongholds scattered between the outskirts of three governorates to confront the threats of ISIS attacks. The spokesman for al-Hashd in the North Axis, Ali Hashem Al-Hussaini, told Shafaq News Agency that ISIS has lost its combat ability in the hot areas extending between east Saladin, south of Kirkuk and northwest of Diyala, and it is resorting to explosives to target the security units. He pointed out that there are villages and towns scattered over vast areas between Diyala, Kirkuk, and Saladin that need constant security checks and inspections.

