PMF Fighter Killed in Mine Explosion During Inspection Operation in Babel

Shafaq News/ A member of al-Hashd al-Shaabi (Popular Mobilization Forces-PMF), an state-sponsored umbrella comprising mainly Iran-backed Shiite armed groups, perished in an explosion during an inspection operation in the northern territories of Babel governorate, a press release by the PMF's media office revealed on Thursday.

"At precisely 08:00 on this day, July 13, 2023, sweeping inspection operations were launched by the PMF Command of al-Jazeera Operations in the al-Owaisat area, within the operations sector of Jurf Al-Nasr in Babil Province."

The operations reportedly aimed to continue their extensive sweep for remnants of past conflicts in the area.

The press release said that a residual war mine exploded, claiming the life of the combatant Rahim Taher Lifta al-Ghanimi.