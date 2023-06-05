PMF Destroys ISIS Remnants, Iraqi Army Captures High-Profile Terrorist

Shafaq News/ The commander of Anbar Operations in the Popular Mobilization Forces (PMF), Qassem Musleh, announced on Monday the successful destruction of an ISIS detachment in the western governorate of Anbar. Simultaneously, security forces in Iraq executed a separate operation in which a dangerous terrorist was apprehended south of Baghdad.

Musleh confirmed that the PMF had detected the movements of ISIS remnants in Wadi Al-Kara, located in the western region of Anbar. Acting swiftly, a specialized force attacked the terrorists, utilizing mortars and missiles to neutralize the threat.

In a parallel development, a reliable security source revealed that the Iraqi army's division conducted a successful operation leading to arresting a high-profile terrorist south of Baghdad. This operation represents the second successful apprehension in the past two weeks.

"The detained individual ranks among the top 49 most wanted terrorists associated with the al-Qaeda and ISIS organizations, under Article 4 of the counter-terrorism legislation," the source disclosed to Shafaq News Agency.

The PMF's operation in Anbar and the Iraqi army's operation south of Baghdad signify significant strides in the ongoing efforts to eradicate the remnants of ISIS and ensure the safety and security of the country.