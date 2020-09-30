PMF: Baghdad last explosion targeted one of our members

Shafaq News / Al-Hashd Al-Shaabi (PMF) announced that the last explosion occurred on Baghdad airport highway targeted a vehicle of one of its members.

Earlier, A security source said the explosion targeted a vehicle owned by an Iraqi translator who survived the accident.

It’s noteworthy that in the past weeks, US-Coalition forces and interests, especially those of the USA have been targeting frequently to almost daily.

Reports showed that Washington may close its embassy in Baghdad and impose sanctions on Iraq due to these attacks.



