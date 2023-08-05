PM to Convene Extraordinary Cabinet Session to Address Youth Concerns on Their International Day

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister, Mohammad Shia al-Sudani, has mandated the cabinet to assemble for an extraordinary session in recognition of International Youth Day, observed on the 12th of August.

This session, according to al-Sudani himself, is designated for a comprehensive review of the innovative proposals brought forth by the country's younger generation.

Al-Sudani made those ramarks during the conclusive session of the National Youth Dialogue Conference in Baghdad earlier today.

A press release by al-Sudani's Media Office said that the recommendations of the conference were the product of a two-month endeavor by young citizens from all the Iraqi governorates.

The proposals presented during the conference, according to the press release, aimed to improve the status of youth in the country and capitalize on their ingenuity to further the nation's cause.

In the closing remarks of the conference, the premier reaffirmed the unwavering dedication of his government towards youth welfare. He highlighted the instrumental role they play in propelling development, overcoming economic impediments, and instigating reform in critical sectors.

Al-Sudani acknowledged the priority assigned to this pivotal demographic by his government's program, setting a clear mandate for the future.