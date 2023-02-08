PM reiterates Iraq's support for Syria following major earthquakes

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Muhammed Shia Al-Sudani reiterated Iraq's solidarity with the Syrian people following the massive earthquakes that hit Syria and Turkey.

In a phone call he made with Syrian President Bashar Al-Assad, al-Sudani offered condolences on the death of thousands of victims in the earthquakes, a statement by the Prime Minister's media office reported.

Al-Sudani stressed that the Iraqi people, government, and presidencies stand in solidarity with the Syrian people and leadership during these painful times, and wish a speedy recovery for the wounded. The Prime Minister said, “Iraq, based on the humanitarian duty and the fraternal ties that unite the peoples of the two countries, took the initiative to provide support to the Syrian brothers, in terms of civil defense teams, medical rescue teams, and humanitarian aid." For his part, al-Assad expressed “deep thanks and gratitude to the Iraqi government and people for this initiative, and praised the strong ties between the two countries.