PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2021-02-04T13:17:24+0000
PM orders the state Departments to facilitate the Electoral Commission's work

Shafaq News/ The Iraqi Prime Minister, Mustafa Al-Kadhimi, directed all ministries, entities not associated with a ministry, and governorates to support the efforts of the Independent High Electoral Commission.

The spokesman for the General Secretariat of the Iraqi Council of Ministers, Haider Majeed, said, "al-Kadhimi stressed the need to overcome all obstacles and provide the Commission's requirements as quickly as possible," emphasizing "the need to overcome the bureaucratic and routine procedures."

Majeed stated that this directive came "during the second regular session of the Council of Ministers on February 2, 2021."

It is noteworthy that the Iraqi Council of Ministers voted to set the tenth of next October to hold early elections instead of the sixth of June.

