PM discusses economic development with KRG MoT

Shafaq News / Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani received Kamal Muslim, the Minister of Trade in the Kurdistan Region Government.

The meeting, according to a statement from Al-Sudani's office, focused on the challenges and obstacles facing food security issues and the provision of ration card supplies throughout Iraq for eligible recipients.

It was emphasized that the welfare of citizens and their livelihood and service needs are among the top priorities of the government program to meet the aspirations of the Iraqi people in all provinces.

Furthermore, the Prime Minister emphasized the necessity of developing productive economic sectors to create employment opportunities, mobilizing efforts to alleviate water scarcity and minimize its impact on farmers.

Additionally, the importance of continuous coordination with the relevant authorities in the Kurdistan Region Government of Iraq was highlighted to support government plans, contributing to the overall economic advancement in Iraq.