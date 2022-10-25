PM-designate al-Sudani discuss security cooperation with US diplomat, military

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister-designate Mohammad Shiyaa al-Sudani received on Tuesday a high-level diplomatic and military US delegation, an official readout by his bureau said.

The delegation, according to the readout, was headed by Washington's ambassador to Baghdad, Alina Romanowski, and the commander of Combined Joint Task Force–Operation Inherent Resolve, Major-General Matthew McFarlane.

Al-Sudani discussed with his guests the security cooperation between Baghdad and Washington and stressed that security is a key foundation for any reformative effort.

The prime minister-designate said that his incoming cabinet is keen on expanding the Iraqi-US ties beyond security to the economic, cultural, and scientific domains.

Romanowski reiterated her country's commitment to supporting the incoming Iraqi cabinet and willingness to develop cooperation prospects with Iraq.

Major-General McFarlane presented a briefing on the security cooperation between the US and Iraq, highlighting the firm ties between the two countries.