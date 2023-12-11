PM confirms to Cameron commitment to protecting diplomatic missions

Shafaq News / Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammed Shia Al-Sudani affirmed to the British Foreign Minister David Cameron the commitment of Baghdad to provide protection for diplomatic missions and to pursue the perpetrators of attacks.

This affirmation occurred during a telephone call received by al-Sudani from Cameron. The discussion revolved around the relations between Baghdad and London, their enhancement, security and political situations in the region, and the latest developments in the Palestinian issue, as stated in a report.

During the call, the Iraqi Prime Minister reiterated Iraq's commitment to providing protection for advisors and diplomatic missions operating within Iraq, in accordance with conventions and international laws. He further emphasized the country's refusal to tolerate any violation of its sovereignty or any actions that damage its reputation.

The Iraqi Prime Minister highlighted the government and security forces' seriousness in pursuing perpetrators involved in any attacks on missions and advisors' workplaces.

He pointed out that the continued aggression in Gaza would have consequences on the global system and security in the region, especially with the targeting of innocent civilians, which represents a blatant violation of international and humanitarian laws.

The Iraqi Prime Minister continued, stressing that it was incumbent upon permanent members of the Security Council to endorse the United Nations Secretary-General's call to cease the hostilities.

On his part, Cameron expressed his appreciation for the Iraqi government's stance in protecting diplomatic missions. He affirmed his government's ambition to develop relations with Iraq, broaden the horizons of partnership between the two nations, benefiting both the Iraqi and British peoples, and supporting stability in the region.