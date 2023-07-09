PM calls for transparency in State Council's work

Shafaq News / According to a statement from the media office of Iraq's Prime Minister , Mohammed Shia al-Sudani, the latter carried out a visit to the headquarters of the State Council today, during which he closely monitored the council's proceedings.

He also received a briefing on the most significant issues and obstacles facing its work, as well as the essential requirements for effective performance and developmental efforts.

Al-Sudani pointed out that the destiny of the state and society now relies on the government program and its implementation, which represents the most prominent path for reform. "Such a path necessitates the concerted efforts and collaboration of all state institutions".

Moreover, the PM stressed the imperative of keeping the State Council and its work free from any pressures or political interference, emphasizing the government's keenness to ensure that the council operates transparently and in accordance with the law.

He further expressed the government's substantial interest in the council's work, as it contributes to legislation, providing advice, opinions, and administrative jurisdiction, all of which ensure the preservation of citizens' rights, protection of employees, and safeguarding the interests of the state.

The Prime Minister affirmed the necessity of upholding justice whenever possible, expediting the resolution of disputes, and scrutinizing laws from an advanced perspective that benefits the citizens.