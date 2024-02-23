PM calls for ending oil derivatives imports as Iraq eyes self-sufficiency

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Friday criticized Iraq's long-standing practice of importing oil derivatives despite the country's huge daily crude oil production.

He pledged to achieve self-sufficiency in oil derivatives by mid-next year.

Speaking at a ceremony to celebrate the reopening of the Baiji North Refinery, al-Sudani denounced the decades-old policy of importing oil derivatives given Iraq's potential to meet its own needs.

"We have the capability to secure our own oil derivatives," al-Sudani said. "We are nearing the goal of self-sufficiency, with a target set for mid-next year. Our nation's heroes may even surpass this timeline."

Al-Sudani said that redirecting funds from oil derivative imports would bolster other vital sectors and reaffirmed the government's commitment to prioritizing the oil and gas industry, with a focus on efficient resource utilization and maximizing income.

Work at the Baiji refinery, Iraq's largest with a processing capacity of 310,000 barrels per day, was halted after it fell under ISIS control in May 2014.

Following the liberation of the Baiji district in 2015, many equipment were found to be lost from the refinery with fingers pointing toward Iraqi armed factions that participated in the liberation battles. Al-Sudani later announced that the looted equipment was recovered.