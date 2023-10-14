PM approves funding a project to connect Iraqi customs to a global system

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammed Shia al-Sudani on Saturday issued a directive to disburse the financial requirements of the first phase of customs automation and network integration project.

This directive came during a meeting he headed to monitor the progress of customs automation and network integration, in the presence of representatives from the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD).

According to a press release by his bureau, al-Sudani reviewed a detailed report explaining the progress in implementing the first phase of the global ASYCUDA (Automated System for Customs Data), the challenges facing its implementation, and ways to overcome them.

The ultimate aim of the project, according to the statement, is to establish a single window for foreign trade that utilizes new information technology in a bid to regulate customs procedures, electronic declaration issuance, and data exchange.

Approving a proposal to funs this project, the premier emphasized the importance of conducting technical workshops to introduce this significant project, which will support the government's efforts in developing a transparent economic infrastructure.

Al-Sudani affirmed that the customs automation project stands as one of the key pillars of the economic reform embraced by the government as a top priority in its governmental program.

"It serves as a vital foundation for implementing financial and banking reforms, in line with the government's vision and approach to facilitating legitimate trade and combating corruption," the statement said.

The Automated System for Customs Data (ASYCUDA) is a computerized system designed by the United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) to administer a country's customs. In 2004 there were more than 50 operational projects with expenditures exceeding US$7 million. It is the largest technical cooperation programme of the UNCTAD, covering over 80 countries and 4 regional projects.

There are three generations of ASYCUDA in use: ASYCUDA version 2.7, ASYCUDA++, and ASYCUDA World. ASYCUDA World is the most recent version. Cape Verde adopted use of ASYCUDA World in January 2016.

UNCTAD's aim was to build a computer system to assist customs authorities (or their local equivalents) all over the world to automate and control their core processes and obtain timely, accurate and valuable information to support government projections and planning.