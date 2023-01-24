PM al-Sudani to head a government delegation to the Elysee this weekend

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani will be heading to Paris, the French capital, on an official visit on Thursday, a source revealed on Tuesday.
The source told Shafaq News Agency that al-Sudani will be flanked by a high-level government delegation to discuss a spectrum of issues of mutual interest.
On October 3, 2022, al-Sudani received the French president's advisor on the Middle East and North Africa, Patrick Durel, and his accompanying delegation in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.
Durel handed al-Sudani a letter from the French President, Emmanuel Macron, who laid emphasis on the depth of the Iraqi-French ties and invited the prime minister to visit the Elysee as soon as possible.