PM al-Sudani: the Iranian attack on Erbil affects the Iraqi-Iranian ties

Shafaq News/ On Tuesday, Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani, condemned the Iranian missile strike on Erbil.

In an interview with Bloomberg on the sidelines of the Davos conference, al-Sudani deemed the attack as a "clear act of aggression against Iraq."

The Iraqi PM emphasized that the attack targeted an area where civilians are living which resulted in casualties, including children, from an Iraqi Kurdish family.

"This is undoubtedly a dangerous development that undermines the robust ties between Iraq and Iran." Al-Sudani said asserting that the Iraqi government retains the right to proceed with the diplomatic and legal measures to follow up on the situation.