Report

rss

Iraq News

Kurdistan

Economy

World

All News

PM al-Sudani submits his financial statement

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-10-30T09:33:56+0000
PM al-Sudani submits his financial statement

Shafaq News / The commission of integrity announced on Sunday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani submitted his financial statement after assuming office and gaining confidence.

A statement by the Commission said that “the commission received the financial statement of PM al-Sudani to become the first official in the cabinet to submit a financial statement after gaining confidence from the parliament.

In addition, the Minister of communications, Hiyam al-Yaseri, also submitted her financial statement.

related

Dozens protest against the CF candidate for Prime Minister

Date: 2022-07-26 21:06:36
Dozens protest against the CF candidate for Prime Minister

Al-Sudani assumes his duties as Iraq's Prime Minister

Date: 2022-10-28 13:59:11
Al-Sudani assumes his duties as Iraq's Prime Minister

Al-Sudani addresses the public for the first time since his nomination for premiership

Date: 2022-09-20 16:34:29
Al-Sudani addresses the public for the first time since his nomination for premiership

Al-Sudani meets with Iranian ambassador to Iraq

Date: 2022-10-30 08:59:11
Al-Sudani meets with Iranian ambassador to Iraq

Report: Iraq’s parliament elects a president as rockets fall on Baghdad

Date: 2022-10-14 07:16:03
Report: Iraq’s parliament elects a president as rockets fall on Baghdad

CF leading figure unveils features of al-Sudani's cabinet

Date: 2022-10-17 17:17:25
CF leading figure unveils features of al-Sudani's cabinet

Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

Date: 2022-10-20 17:31:46
Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

CF delegates Al-Sudani to choose the new ministers

Date: 2022-10-20 19:03:01
CF delegates Al-Sudani to choose the new ministers