PM al-Sudani submits his financial statement

Shafaq News / The commission of integrity announced on Sunday that Prime Minister Mohammed Shiaa Al-Sudani submitted his financial statement after assuming office and gaining confidence.

A statement by the Commission said that “the commission received the financial statement of PM al-Sudani to become the first official in the cabinet to submit a financial statement after gaining confidence from the parliament.

In addition, the Minister of communications, Hiyam al-Yaseri, also submitted her financial statement.