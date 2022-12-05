PM al-Sudani receives Iranian Minister of Cultural Heritage

Shafaq News / Prime Minister Muhammad Shia al-Sudani received, on Monday, Iran’s Minister of Cultural Heritage, Handicrafts, and Tourism Ezzatollah Zarghami in Baghdad.

The media office of the Prime Minister said, in a statement that PM al-Sudani received, yesterday evening, Minister Zarghami, in the presence of the Iranian ambassador to Iraq, Mohammad Kazem Al-Sadeq.

It added, "the meeting discussed consolidating cooperation between the two countries in the field of antiquities and heritage and the exchange of experiences.”

The meeting laid emphasis on the importance of coordinating work in the field of religious tourism, and providing mutual facilities to citizens of both countries.