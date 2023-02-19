PM al-Sudani concludes Munich trip: we conveyed Iraq's vision for regional, international security

Shafaq News/ Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Saturday wrapped up a two-day visit to Munich and headed back to the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, an official statement said.

"The prime minister has returned to the homeland after participating in the Munich Security Conference 59," the statement said.

"At the Munich Conference, we explained our vision for the security situation in Iraq and the region," he said in a statement, "we emphasized that Iraq's security is a guarantee for the security and stability of the region, and, ultimately, the world."

"We laid emphasis on the importance of cooperation via intel exchange between the security bodies of Iraq, the region, and the world, criminals extradition, and terrorism funding," he added, "intelligence has proven that this funding comes from many countries and contributes to increasing the activities of the terrorist gangs."

"Within 24 hours, we held 26 meetings. We received high-profile security commanders, in addition to politicians, prime ministers, and international organizations," he said, "we noticed true understanding and agreement with the Iraqi security and political reading of the situation in the region."

"We found clear understanding and support for our economic reforms. We conveyed to the participants our determination to reform the financial and banking system and the need for a certain level of resilience since these reforms were delayed for years," he said.

"Reforms come with a social cost. It may be calculated politically that it will harm the government, but in the short term, God willing, the citizen will feel its importance, and the international financial institutions will see in Iraq a country that adopts the correct standards in the financial and banking system."

"Climate change, environment, water scarcity, desertification, and gas flaring are real problems. They pose a serious threat to the situation in Iraq and have placed them at the top of our priorities. The officials we met expressed willingness to support us in tackling these issues," the prime minister concluded.