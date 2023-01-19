PM al-Sudani arrives in Basra in the aftermath of deadly stampede near football stadium

Shafaq News/ Iraq's Prime Minister Mohammad Shia al-Sudani on Thursday arrived in the southern governorate of Basra to keep tabs on the preparations for the Gulf Cup final between the hosts and Oman.

As soon as he arrived, Prime Minister al-Sudani convened an urgent meeting with a group of ministers and Governor Assaad al-Eidani, a source said.

At least two people have been killed and dozens injured in a stampede at a stadium in Basra, southern Iraq, ahead of the Arabian Gulf Cup final.

At least eighty were injured in the stampede.

Hosts Iraq are set to face Oman in the final of the eight-nation Arabian Gulf Cup at 7 pm (local time).