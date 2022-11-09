PM al-Sudani and NSC discuss recent security updates

Category: Iraq News

Date: 2022-11-09T20:25:57+0000

Shafaq News/ Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, Muhammad Shia Al-Sudani, directed the security authorities to show the required toughness to face challenges. PM Al-Sudani, chaired a meeting of the Ministerial Council for National Security, - NSC, which discussed the latest developments and security conditions, according to the Media Office of the Prime Minister statement. Al-Sudani stressed the importance of the role played by the council as the highest authority in the country responsible for the security decision. "The ultimate goal in law enforcement is still facing political, social and economic challenges, which must be accompanied by tangible success at the service level," said al-Sudani. Al-Sudani pointed out that "there are parties, both local and abroad, who are bothered by the fact that Iraq is witnessing an achievement at the national level, so as we progress in the steps of providing services, we will face more security challenges." He directed the security authorities to show the required toughness to face these challenges, and that no party is above the law, pointing out that "we must strengthen the civil character of the state, which contradicts the trend of cities militarization." The National Security Council issued several decisions that included preventing all official authorities from visiting or receiving official foreign delegations, except with the knowledge and approval of the government. In addition to that, it must be in coordination with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. Investigation committees will follow up on "the ones that do not implement the decision of the National Security Council related to canceling the security checks of citizens in the liberated areas," included the statement.

related

Independent lawmakers form an "opposition front" against al-Sudani's cabinet

Date: 2022-10-20 17:31:46

President Barzani: federal government should open channels with the Sadrist movement

Date: 2022-11-03 16:59:15

CF delegates Al-Sudani to choose the new ministers

Date: 2022-10-20 19:03:01

Wrangling over sovereign ministries delays the formation of al-Sudani's cabinet: Shiite leading figure

Date: 2022-10-22 10:15:12

Al-Sudani: talks are ongoing to form the new government

Date: 2022-10-23 12:47:05

CF chooses Nuri Al-Maliki's candidate for prime minister

Date: 2022-07-25 12:39:14

Iraq's legislative body postpones the confidence vote on al-Sudani's cabinet

Date: 2022-10-27 10:04:20

CF officially chooses Nouri Al-Maliki's candidate for prime minister

Date: 2022-07-25 13:28:10